Week 12 MAC Scores & Results
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 12:32 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Week 12 of the college football slate includes six games featuring MAC teams in action. Read on for up-to-date results and the top performers.
Jump to Matchup:
Akron vs. Eastern Michigan | Western Michigan vs. Northern Illinois | Toledo vs. Bowling Green
Week 12 MAC Results
Eastern Michigan 30 Akron 27
- Pregame Favorite: Eastern Michigan (-3.5)
- Pregame Total: 39
Eastern Michigan Leaders
- Passing: Austin Smith (20-for-32, 214 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Samson Evans (15 ATT, 71 YDS, 3 TDs)
- Receiving: Hamze Elzayat (7 TAR, 6 REC, 92 YDS)
Akron Leaders
- Passing: Jeff Undercuffler (19-for-26, 223 YDS, 0 TDs, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Lorenzo Lingard (26 ATT, 71 YDS, 1 TD)
- Receiving: Daniel George (6 TAR, 5 REC, 83 YDS)
Team Stat Comparison
|Eastern Michigan
|Akron
|315
|Total Yards
|315
|214
|Passing Yards
|240
|101
|Rushing Yards
|75
|0
|Turnovers
|0
Northern Illinois 24 Western Michigan 0
- Pregame Favorite: Northern Illinois (-4.5)
- Pregame Total: 56.5
Northern Illinois Leaders
- Passing: Rocky Lombardi (9-for-17, 92 YDS, 0 TDs, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Antario Brown (21 ATT, 159 YDS, 2 TDs)
- Receiving: Christian Carter (1 TAR, 1 REC, 33 YDS)
Western Michigan Leaders
- Passing: Hayden Wolff (18-for-31, 182 YDS, 0 TDs, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Jalen Buckley (9 ATT, 26 YDS)
- Receiving: Leroy Thomas (9 TAR, 6 REC, 87 YDS)
Team Stat Comparison
|Northern Illinois
|Western Michigan
|386
|Total Yards
|206
|99
|Passing Yards
|182
|287
|Rushing Yards
|24
|0
|Turnovers
|0
Toledo 32 Bowling Green 31
- Pregame Favorite: Toledo (-10)
- Pregame Total: 49.5
Toledo Leaders
- Passing: DeQuan Finn (20-for-30, 279 YDS, 2 TDs, 1 INT)
- Rushing: Peny Boone (15 ATT, 131 YDS, 1 TD)
- Receiving: Anthony Torres (3 TAR, 3 REC, 71 YDS)
Bowling Green Leaders
- Passing: Connor Bazelak (23-for-35, 286 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Taron Keith (15 ATT, 64 YDS, 1 TD)
- Receiving: Harold Fannin (7 TAR, 5 REC, 89 YDS, 2 TDs)
Team Stat Comparison
|Bowling Green
|Toledo
|404
|Total Yards
|415
|309
|Passing Yards
|279
|95
|Rushing Yards
|136
|1
|Turnovers
|1
Upcoming Week 12 MAC Games
Buffalo Bulls at Miami (OH) RedHawks
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: Wednesday, November 15
- Venue: Fred C. Yager Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Miami (OH) (-8.5)
Central Michigan Chippewas at Ohio Bobcats
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: Wednesday, November 15
- Venue: Frank Solich Field at Peden Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Ohio (-10.5)
Kent State Golden Flashes at Ball State Cardinals
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 18
- Venue: Scheumann Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: ESPN+
- Favorite: Ball State (-12.5)
