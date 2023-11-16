When the Alabama A&M Bulldogs square off against the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils at 7:00 PM on Thursday, November 16, our projection system predicts the Bulldogs will come out on top. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can read below.

Alabama A&M vs. Mississippi Valley State Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Alabama A&M (-10.9) 46.2 Alabama A&M 29, Mississippi Valley State 18

Alabama A&M Betting Info (2023)

The Bulldogs have won once against the spread this year.

The Bulldogs have had one game (out of one) hit the over this year.

Mississippi Valley State Betting Info (2022)

The Delta Devils put together a 4-6-0 record against the spread last season.

Last season, games featuring the Delta Devils went over the point total just twice.

Bulldogs vs. Delta Devils 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Alabama A&M 29.6 28 42 20.5 20.5 30.5 Mississippi Valley State 11.1 26.8 14.5 22.3 7.3 27.5

