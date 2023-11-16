The Alabama Crimson Tide (3-0) will look to continue a three-game win streak when they host the South Florida Bulls (3-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 16, 2023. The Bulls have also taken three games in a row.

Alabama Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Foster Auditorium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Foster Auditorium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama TV: SEC Network +

Alabama vs. South Florida 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Bulls' 70.1 points per game last year were 9.7 more points than the 60.4 the Crimson Tide gave up to opponents.

When South Florida allowed fewer than 70 points last season, it went 25-2.

Last year, the 70 points per game the Crimson Tide averaged were 10 more points than the Bulls allowed (60).

When Alabama put up more than 60 points last season, it went 17-4.

The Crimson Tide shot 41.9% from the field last season, 2.8 percentage points higher than the 39.1% the Bulls allowed to opponents.

The Bulls shot at a 41.9% rate from the field last season, 4.3 percentage points fewer than the 46.2% shooting opponents of the Crimson Tide averaged.

