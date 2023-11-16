The Notre Dame Fighting Irish (1-1) take on the Auburn Tigers (1-1) on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at Barclays Center. It starts at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN2.

In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the Auburn vs. Notre Dame matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Auburn vs. Notre Dame Game Info

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

Auburn vs. Notre Dame Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Auburn Moneyline Notre Dame Moneyline BetMGM Auburn (-14.5) 145.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Auburn (-15.5) 145.5 -1700 +920 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Auburn vs. Notre Dame Betting Trends (2022-23)

Auburn covered 16 times in 31 games with a spread last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 18 times in Tigers games.

Notre Dame put together an 11-19-0 record against the spread last year.

A total of 15 of the Fighting Irish's games last season went over the point total.

Auburn Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +6000

+6000 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+6000), Auburn is 26th in college basketball. It is far below that, 259th, according to computer rankings.

The implied probability of Auburn winning the national championship, based on its +6000 moneyline odds, is 1.6%.

