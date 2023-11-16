Auburn vs. Notre Dame: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 16
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish (1-1) and the Auburn Tigers (1-1) take the floor in a game with no set line at Barclays Center on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN2.
Auburn vs. Notre Dame Odds & Info
- Date: Thursday, November 16, 2023
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN2
- Where: Brooklyn, New York
- Venue: Barclays Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Tigers Betting Records & Stats
- In Auburn's games last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 18 times.
- The Tigers' record against the spread last year was 16-15-0.
- Auburn put together a 16-15-0 ATS record last season compared to the 11-19-0 mark from Notre Dame.
Auburn vs. Notre Dame Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Notre Dame
|69.6
|142.4
|72.1
|139.8
|141.5
|Auburn
|72.8
|142.4
|67.7
|139.8
|140.7
Additional Auburn Insights & Trends
- The Tigers put up an average of 72.8 points per game last year, only 0.7 more points than the 72.1 the Fighting Irish allowed.
- Auburn put together a 10-3 ATS record and a 10-4 overall record last season in games it scored more than 72.1 points.
Auburn vs. Notre Dame Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Notre Dame
|11-19-0
|15-15-0
|Auburn
|16-15-0
|18-13-0
Auburn vs. Notre Dame Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Notre Dame
|Auburn
|11-8
|Home Record
|14-2
|0-10
|Away Record
|4-8
|6-13-0
|Home ATS Record
|7-8-0
|4-5-0
|Away ATS Record
|6-4-0
|73
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|75.1
|66.3
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|70.9
|9-10-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|7-8-0
|6-3-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|6-4-0
