Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Cherokee County Today - November 16
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
If your plans today include tracking the local high school basketball games in Cherokee County, Alabama, then there are some important details you need to know. Find out how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the article below.
Cherokee County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Crossville High School at Gaylesville High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on November 16
- Location: Gaylesville, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
