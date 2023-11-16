Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action taking place in Conecuh County, Alabama today. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, read on.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Conecuh County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Greenville High School at Hillcrest-Evergreen High School