Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Conecuh County Today - November 16
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action taking place in Conecuh County, Alabama today. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, read on.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Conecuh County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Greenville High School at Hillcrest-Evergreen High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 16
- Location: Evergreen, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.