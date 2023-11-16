Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Dale County Today - November 16
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The high school basketball season is underway, and if you're looking for how to stream games in Dale County, Alabama today, we've got the information.
Dale County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
G.W. Long High School at Kinston High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 16
- Location: Kinston, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Northside Methodist Academy at Dale County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 16
- Location: Midland City, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
