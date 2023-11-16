If you're searching for how to stream high school basketball in DeKalb County, Alabama today, we've got you covered here.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

DeKalb County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Crossville High School at Gaylesville High School

Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on November 16

7:15 PM CT on November 16 Location: Gaylesville, AL

Gaylesville, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Plainview High School at Oxford High School