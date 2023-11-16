Support your favorite local high school basketball team in Etowah County, Alabama today by tuning in and catching every possession. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Etowah County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

J B Pennington High School at West End High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 16

7:00 PM CT on November 16 Location: Walnut Grove, AL

Walnut Grove, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Ohatchee High School at Gaston High School