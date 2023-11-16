The high school basketball season is in progress, and if you're looking for how to stream games in Madison County, Alabama today, we've got what you need.

Madison County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Whitesburg Christian Academy at Falkville High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 16

Location: Falkville, AL

Conference: 2A

How to Stream: Watch Here

St. John Paul II Catholic High School at Madison Academy