Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Marion County Today - November 16
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
If your plans today include seeing the local high school basketball games in Marion County, Alabama, then there is some important info you need to know. Learn how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the article below.
Marion County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Hamilton High School at Russellville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 16
- Location: Russellville, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Berry High School at Brilliant High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 16
- Location: Brilliant, AL
- Conference: 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Phillips High School at Tharptown High School
- Game Time: 7:45 PM CT on November 16
- Location: Russellville, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sulligent High School at Winfield High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on November 16
- Location: Winfield, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
