Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Saint Clair County Today - November 16
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
There is high school basketball action in Saint Clair County, Alabama today, and information on how to stream these games is available in this article.
Saint Clair County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Clay-Chalkville High School at Pell City High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on November 16
- Location: Pell City, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mortimer Jordan High School at Springville High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 16
- Location: Springville, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Victory Christian School at Appalachian High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 16
- Location: Oneonta, AL
- Conference: 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ashville High School at Weaver High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 16
- Location: Weaver, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
