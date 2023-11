Thursday's college basketball slate includes four games with SEC teams in play. Among those contests is the Clemson Tigers squaring off against the South Carolina Gamecocks.

SEC Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV Texas A&M Aggies at Purdue Boilermakers 7:00 PM ET, Thursday, November 16 - South Florida Bulls at Alabama Crimson Tide 7:00 PM ET, Thursday, November 16 SEC Network + Clemson Tigers at South Carolina Gamecocks 7:00 PM ET, Thursday, November 16 SECN (Live stream on Fubo) Georgia Bulldogs at Mercer Bears 7:00 PM ET, Thursday, November 16 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

