Shelby County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Calera High School at Chelsea High School

Game Time: 4:00 PM CT on November 16

4:00 PM CT on November 16 Location: Chelsea, AL

Chelsea, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Bessemer City High School at Pelham High School

Game Time: 6:15 PM CT on November 16

6:15 PM CT on November 16 Location: Pelham, AL

Pelham, AL Conference: 6A

6A How to Stream: Watch Here

Sylacauga High School at Indian Springs School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 16

6:30 PM CT on November 16 Location: Pelham, AL

Pelham, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Oak Mountain High School at Thompson High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 16

7:00 PM CT on November 16 Location: Alabaster, AL

Alabaster, AL Conference: 7A

7A How to Stream: Watch Here

Shelby County High School at Childersburg High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 16

7:30 PM CT on November 16 Location: Childersburg, AL

Childersburg, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Vincent Middle-High School at Talladega County Central High School