The South Alabama Jaguars (1-2) take on the Nicholls State Colonels (1-2) at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 16, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

South Alabama vs. Nicholls State Game Info

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Mitchell Center in Mobile, Alabama

Mitchell Center in Mobile, Alabama TV: ESPN+

South Alabama Stats Insights

Last season, the Jaguars had a 46.9% shooting percentage from the field, which was 2.2% higher than the 44.7% of shots the Colonels' opponents made.

In games South Alabama shot better than 44.7% from the field, it went 14-4 overall.

The Jaguars were the 270th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Colonels finished 241st.

Last year, the 70.9 points per game the Jaguars scored were just 1.8 fewer points than the Colonels allowed (72.7).

When South Alabama totaled more than 72.7 points last season, it went 12-3.

South Alabama Home & Away Comparison

Offensively South Alabama played better when playing at home last year, averaging 73.1 points per game, compared to 67.9 per game in road games.

In 2022-23, the Jaguars allowed 59.1 points per game in home games. In road games, they allowed 71.1.

In terms of three-point shooting, South Alabama performed better when playing at home last season, averaging 7.9 three-pointers per game with a 35.7% three-point percentage, compared to 7.5 threes per game and a 33.1% three-point percentage when playing on the road.

