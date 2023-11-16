The South Alabama Jaguars (1-2) host the Nicholls State Colonels (1-2) at Mitchell Center on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+. There is no line set for the game.

South Alabama vs. Nicholls State Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, November 16, 2023

Thursday, November 16, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Mobile, Alabama

Mobile, Alabama Venue: Mitchell Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

South Alabama Betting Records & Stats

South Alabama won 21 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 11 times.

South Alabama had more success against the spread than Nicholls State last year, sporting an ATS record of 21-11-0, compared to the 8-17-0 mark of the Colonels.

South Alabama vs. Nicholls State Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total South Alabama 70.9 146.5 65.2 137.9 136.1 Nicholls State 75.6 146.5 72.7 137.9 149.3

Additional South Alabama Insights & Trends

Last year, the Jaguars scored 70.9 points per game, only 1.8 fewer points than the 72.7 the Colonels allowed.

When South Alabama scored more than 72.7 points last season, it went 10-3 against the spread and 12-3 overall.

South Alabama vs. Nicholls State Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) South Alabama 21-11-0 16-16-0 Nicholls State 8-17-0 9-16-0

South Alabama vs. Nicholls State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

South Alabama Nicholls State 10-4 Home Record 11-2 4-10 Away Record 4-11 8-3-0 Home ATS Record 3-5-0 7-7-0 Away ATS Record 4-10-0 73.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 82.3 67.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 71.7 3-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 1-7-0 8-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-7-0

