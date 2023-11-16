Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Tuscaloosa County Today - November 16
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
If you reside in Tuscaloosa County, Alabama and like to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, you've come to the right place. Below, we have all the info you need for how to watch the games today.
Tuscaloosa County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Northridge High School at Homewood High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 16
- Location: Homewood, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Holy Spirit Catholic High School at Thorsby High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 16
- Location: Thorsby, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Brookwood High School at Fayette County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 16
- Location: Fayette, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
