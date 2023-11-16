The UAB Blazers (1-2) play the Alcorn State Braves (1-2) at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 16, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the UAB vs. Alcorn State matchup.

UAB vs. Alcorn State Game Info

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Bartow Arena in Birmingham, Alabama

Bartow Arena in Birmingham, Alabama How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

UAB vs. Alcorn State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total UAB Moneyline Alcorn State Moneyline BetMGM UAB (-16.5) 151.5 -2500 +1100 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel UAB (-16.5) 151.5 -3000 +1120 Bet on this game at FanDuel

UAB vs. Alcorn State Betting Trends (2022-23)

UAB won 14 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 16 times.

A total of 20 Blazers games last season went over the point total.

Alcorn State covered 15 times in 29 matchups with a spread last year.

A total of 15 of the Braves' games last season hit the over.

