The UAB Blazers (1-2) host the Alcorn State Braves (1-2) at Bartow Arena on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+. There is no line set for the game.

UAB vs. Alcorn State Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, November 16, 2023

Thursday, November 16, 2023

8:00 PM ET

Birmingham, Alabama

Bartow Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

UAB Betting Records & Stats

UAB compiled a 14-16-0 record against the spread last season.

Alcorn State (15-14-0 ATS) covered the spread 46.7% of the time, five% more often than UAB (14-16-0) last year.

UAB vs. Alcorn State Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total UAB 80.7 148.4 70.3 140.9 147.3 Alcorn State 67.7 148.4 70.6 140.9 136.8

Additional UAB Insights & Trends

Last year, the Blazers recorded 10.1 more points per game (80.7) than the Braves allowed (70.6).

UAB went 11-12 against the spread and 21-6 overall last season when scoring more than 70.6 points.

UAB vs. Alcorn State Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) UAB 14-16-0 20-10-0 Alcorn State 15-14-0 15-14-0

UAB vs. Alcorn State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

UAB Alcorn State 17-2 Home Record 7-2 7-5 Away Record 10-10 6-7-0 Home ATS Record 3-6-0 5-6-0 Away ATS Record 11-6-0 83.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 76.8 78.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64.2 8-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-4-0 8-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-8-0

