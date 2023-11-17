How to Watch Alabama vs. Mercer on TV or Live Stream - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 1:22 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
The No. 22 Alabama Crimson Tide (3-0) will be attempting to extend a three-game home winning streak when squaring off against the Mercer Bears (1-2) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at Coleman Coliseum. It airs at 8:00 PM ET on SEC Network+.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Alabama vs. Mercer Game Info
- When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa, Alabama
- TV: SEC Network+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other SEC Games
Alabama Stats Insights
- Last season, the Crimson Tide had a 44.2% shooting percentage from the field, which was 1.2% higher than the 43% of shots the Bears' opponents made.
- Alabama had a 19-1 straight-up record in games it shot better than 43% from the field.
- The Crimson Tide were the top rebounding team in college basketball. The Bears finished 187th.
- Last year, the Crimson Tide scored 81.8 points per game, 14.8 more points than the 67 the Bears gave up.
- When Alabama totaled more than 67 points last season, it went 24-2.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Alabama Home & Away Comparison
- At home last year, Alabama scored 15.8 more points per game (89.5) than it did on the road (73.7).
- When playing at home, the Crimson Tide ceded four fewer points per game (65) than in away games (69).
- When playing at home, Alabama sunk 2.4 more three-pointers per game (11.1) than on the road (8.7). It also had a higher three-point percentage at home (35.1%) compared to in road games (31.1%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Alabama Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Morehead State
|W 105-73
|Coleman Coliseum
|11/10/2023
|Indiana State
|W 102-80
|Coleman Coliseum
|11/14/2023
|South Alabama
|W 102-46
|Coleman Coliseum
|11/17/2023
|Mercer
|-
|Coleman Coliseum
|11/24/2023
|Ohio State
|-
|Raider Arena
|11/28/2023
|Clemson
|-
|Coleman Coliseum
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.