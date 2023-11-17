The No. 22 Alabama Crimson Tide (3-0) will be attempting to extend a three-game home winning streak when squaring off against the Mercer Bears (1-2) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at Coleman Coliseum. It airs at 8:00 PM ET on SEC Network+.

Alabama vs. Mercer Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa, Alabama TV: SEC Network+

Alabama Stats Insights

Last season, the Crimson Tide had a 44.2% shooting percentage from the field, which was 1.2% higher than the 43% of shots the Bears' opponents made.

Alabama had a 19-1 straight-up record in games it shot better than 43% from the field.

The Crimson Tide were the top rebounding team in college basketball. The Bears finished 187th.

Last year, the Crimson Tide scored 81.8 points per game, 14.8 more points than the 67 the Bears gave up.

When Alabama totaled more than 67 points last season, it went 24-2.

Alabama Home & Away Comparison

At home last year, Alabama scored 15.8 more points per game (89.5) than it did on the road (73.7).

When playing at home, the Crimson Tide ceded four fewer points per game (65) than in away games (69).

When playing at home, Alabama sunk 2.4 more three-pointers per game (11.1) than on the road (8.7). It also had a higher three-point percentage at home (35.1%) compared to in road games (31.1%).

Alabama Upcoming Schedule