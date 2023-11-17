How to Watch Alabama State vs. Memphis on TV or Live Stream - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 1:19 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
The Alabama State Hornets (1-2) battle the Memphis Tigers (2-0) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at FedExForum. It begins at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Alabama State vs. Memphis Game Info
- When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Alabama State Stats Insights
- The Hornets shot at a 37.7% rate from the field last season, 2.4 percentage points less than the 40.1% shooting opponents of the Tigers averaged.
- Alabama State compiled a 5-4 straight up record in games it shot above 40.1% from the field.
- The Hornets were the 117th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Tigers finished 162nd.
- The Hornets' 63.3 points per game last year were 8.5 fewer points than the 71.8 the Tigers gave up.
- Alabama State went 4-1 last season when it scored more than 71.8 points.
Alabama State Home & Away Comparison
- At home, Alabama State averaged 66.3 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 61.7.
- At home, the Hornets gave up 65.5 points per game last season. Away, they conceded 77.
- Alabama State drained more 3-pointers at home (6.1 per game) than away (5.8) last season. But it had a lower 3-point percentage at home (28.9%) than on the road (31.9%).
Alabama State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ Ole Miss
|L 69-59
|The Pavilion at Ole Miss
|11/10/2023
|@ Iowa
|L 98-67
|Carver-Hawkeye Arena
|11/14/2023
|Oglethorpe
|W 115-51
|Dunn-Oliver Acadome
|11/17/2023
|@ Memphis
|-
|FedExForum
|11/22/2023
|@ Samford
|-
|Pete Hanna Center
|11/24/2023
|N.C. A&T
|-
|Pete Hanna Center
