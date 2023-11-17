The Alabama State Hornets (1-2) battle the Memphis Tigers (2-0) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at FedExForum. It begins at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Alabama State vs. Memphis Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee
  • TV: ESPN+
How to Watch Other SWAC Games

Alabama State Stats Insights

  • The Hornets shot at a 37.7% rate from the field last season, 2.4 percentage points less than the 40.1% shooting opponents of the Tigers averaged.
  • Alabama State compiled a 5-4 straight up record in games it shot above 40.1% from the field.
  • The Hornets were the 117th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Tigers finished 162nd.
  • The Hornets' 63.3 points per game last year were 8.5 fewer points than the 71.8 the Tigers gave up.
  • Alabama State went 4-1 last season when it scored more than 71.8 points.

Alabama State Home & Away Comparison

  • At home, Alabama State averaged 66.3 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 61.7.
  • At home, the Hornets gave up 65.5 points per game last season. Away, they conceded 77.
  • Alabama State drained more 3-pointers at home (6.1 per game) than away (5.8) last season. But it had a lower 3-point percentage at home (28.9%) than on the road (31.9%).

Alabama State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 @ Ole Miss L 69-59 The Pavilion at Ole Miss
11/10/2023 @ Iowa L 98-67 Carver-Hawkeye Arena
11/14/2023 Oglethorpe W 115-51 Dunn-Oliver Acadome
11/17/2023 @ Memphis - FedExForum
11/22/2023 @ Samford - Pete Hanna Center
11/24/2023 N.C. A&T - Pete Hanna Center

