Alabama State vs. Memphis: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 17
The Memphis Tigers (2-0) and the Alabama State Hornets (1-2) play at FedExForum on Friday, November 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has no set line.
Alabama State vs. Memphis Odds & Info
- Date: Friday, November 17, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Memphis, Tennessee
- Venue: FedExForum
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Hornets Betting Records & Stats
- Last year six of Alabama State's games hit the over.
- The Hornets were 12-15-0 against the spread last year.
- Alabama State (12-15-0 ATS) covered the spread 54.8% of the time, 10.4% less often than Memphis (17-14-0) last year.
Alabama State vs. Memphis Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Memphis
|79.4
|142.7
|71.8
|144.4
|146.1
|Alabama State
|63.3
|142.7
|72.6
|144.4
|140.3
Additional Alabama State Insights & Trends
- The Hornets averaged 8.5 fewer points per game last year (63.3) than the Tigers allowed (71.8).
- Alabama State went 3-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall when it scored more than 71.8 points last season.
Alabama State vs. Memphis Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Memphis
|17-14-0
|16-15-0
|Alabama State
|12-15-0
|6-21-0
Alabama State vs. Memphis Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Memphis
|Alabama State
|13-2
|Home Record
|5-5
|7-5
|Away Record
|2-18
|6-7-0
|Home ATS Record
|4-5-0
|6-5-0
|Away ATS Record
|7-10-0
|79.9
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|66.3
|82
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|61.7
|7-6-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|1-8-0
|6-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|5-12-0
