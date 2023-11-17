The Memphis Tigers (2-0) and the Alabama State Hornets (1-2) play at FedExForum on Friday, November 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has no set line.

Alabama State vs. Memphis Odds & Info

Date: Friday, November 17, 2023

Friday, November 17, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Venue: FedExForum

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Hornets Betting Records & Stats

Last year six of Alabama State's games hit the over.

The Hornets were 12-15-0 against the spread last year.

Alabama State (12-15-0 ATS) covered the spread 54.8% of the time, 10.4% less often than Memphis (17-14-0) last year.

Alabama State vs. Memphis Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Memphis 79.4 142.7 71.8 144.4 146.1 Alabama State 63.3 142.7 72.6 144.4 140.3

Additional Alabama State Insights & Trends

The Hornets averaged 8.5 fewer points per game last year (63.3) than the Tigers allowed (71.8).

Alabama State went 3-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall when it scored more than 71.8 points last season.

Alabama State vs. Memphis Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Memphis 17-14-0 16-15-0 Alabama State 12-15-0 6-21-0

Alabama State vs. Memphis Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Memphis Alabama State 13-2 Home Record 5-5 7-5 Away Record 2-18 6-7-0 Home ATS Record 4-5-0 6-5-0 Away ATS Record 7-10-0 79.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 66.3 82 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 61.7 7-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 1-8-0 6-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-12-0

