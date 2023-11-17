Alabama vs. Mercer: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 17
The No. 22 Alabama Crimson Tide (3-0) host the Mercer Bears (1-2) at Coleman Coliseum on Friday, November 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on SEC Network+. There is no line set for the game.
Alabama vs. Mercer Odds & Info
- Date: Friday, November 17, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: SEC Network+
- Where: Tuscaloosa, Alabama
- Venue: Coleman Coliseum
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Alabama Betting Records & Stats
- Alabama put together a 21-13-0 ATS record last year.
- Alabama's .618 ATS win percentage (21-13-0 ATS Record) in 2022-23 was higher than Mercer's .379 mark (11-18-0 ATS Record).
Alabama vs. Mercer Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Alabama
|81.8
|150.5
|68.3
|135.3
|149.2
|Mercer
|68.7
|150.5
|67
|135.3
|136.6
Additional Alabama Insights & Trends
- Last year, the 81.8 points per game the Crimson Tide recorded were 14.8 more points than the Bears gave up (67).
- Alabama went 17-6 against the spread and 24-2 overall last season when scoring more than 67 points.
Alabama vs. Mercer Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Alabama
|21-13-0
|15-19-0
|Mercer
|11-18-0
|10-19-0
Alabama vs. Mercer Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Alabama
|Mercer
|15-0
|Home Record
|7-7
|9-3
|Away Record
|4-10
|9-4-0
|Home ATS Record
|4-7-0
|6-6-0
|Away ATS Record
|6-7-0
|89.5
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|72.5
|73.7
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|66.9
|7-6-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|5-6-0
|4-8-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|5-8-0
