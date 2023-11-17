Auburn vs. Saint Bonaventure: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 7:27 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The Auburn Tigers (2-1) take on the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (2-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN2.
In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the Auburn vs. Saint Bonaventure matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Auburn vs. Saint Bonaventure Game Info
- When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN2
Auburn vs. Saint Bonaventure Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Auburn Moneyline
|Saint Bonaventure Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Auburn (-10.5)
|145.5
|-600
|+425
|FanDuel
|Auburn (-10.5)
|145.5
|-610
|+440
Auburn vs. Saint Bonaventure Betting Trends (2022-23)
- Auburn put together a 16-15-0 record against the spread last season.
- Last season, 18 Tigers games hit the over.
- Saint Bonaventure compiled a 16-12-0 ATS record last season.
- A total of 14 of the Bonnies' games last year hit the over.
Auburn Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +6000
- Auburn is 27th in the country in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+6000), much higher than its computer rankings (123rd).
- With odds of +6000, Auburn has been given a 1.6% chance of winning the national championship.
