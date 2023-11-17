The Auburn Tigers (3-0) carry a three-game winning streak into a home contest with the California Golden Bears (3-0), who have won three straight as well. It begins at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023.

Continue reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score predictions!

Auburn Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Neville Arena in Auburn, Alabama
  • TV: SEC Network +

How to Watch Other SEC Games

Auburn vs. Cal 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

  • The Golden Bears scored an average of 68.1 points per game last year, just 2.2 more points than the 65.9 the Tigers gave up to opponents.
  • Cal had an 11-3 record last season when allowing fewer than 66.6 points.
  • Last year, the Tigers recorded just 3.0 fewer points per game (66.6) than the Golden Bears allowed (69.6).
  • Auburn had a 13-2 record last season when putting up more than 69.6 points.
  • The Tigers shot 35.9% from the field last season, 11.5 percentage points lower than the 47.4% the Golden Bears allowed to opponents.
  • The Golden Bears' 39.9% shooting percentage from the field last season was 12.1 percentage points lower than the Tigers allowed to their opponents (52.0%).

Auburn Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Jacksonville State W 78-49 Neville Arena
11/9/2023 Louisiana W 60-54 Neville Arena
11/12/2023 @ Rutgers W 76-56 Jersey Mike's Arena
11/17/2023 Cal - Neville Arena
11/20/2023 @ UCF - Addition Financial Arena
11/26/2023 Alabama A&M - Neville Arena

