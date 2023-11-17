How to Watch the Auburn vs. Cal Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 1:56 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
The Auburn Tigers (3-0) carry a three-game winning streak into a home contest with the California Golden Bears (3-0), who have won three straight as well. It begins at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023.
Continue reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score predictions!
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Auburn Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Neville Arena in Auburn, Alabama
- TV: SEC Network +
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
How to Watch Other SEC Games
Auburn vs. Cal 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Golden Bears scored an average of 68.1 points per game last year, just 2.2 more points than the 65.9 the Tigers gave up to opponents.
- Cal had an 11-3 record last season when allowing fewer than 66.6 points.
- Last year, the Tigers recorded just 3.0 fewer points per game (66.6) than the Golden Bears allowed (69.6).
- Auburn had a 13-2 record last season when putting up more than 69.6 points.
- The Tigers shot 35.9% from the field last season, 11.5 percentage points lower than the 47.4% the Golden Bears allowed to opponents.
- The Golden Bears' 39.9% shooting percentage from the field last season was 12.1 percentage points lower than the Tigers allowed to their opponents (52.0%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Auburn Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Jacksonville State
|W 78-49
|Neville Arena
|11/9/2023
|Louisiana
|W 60-54
|Neville Arena
|11/12/2023
|@ Rutgers
|W 76-56
|Jersey Mike's Arena
|11/17/2023
|Cal
|-
|Neville Arena
|11/20/2023
|@ UCF
|-
|Addition Financial Arena
|11/26/2023
|Alabama A&M
|-
|Neville Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.