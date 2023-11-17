The Auburn Tigers (3-0) carry a three-game winning streak into a home contest with the California Golden Bears (3-0), who have won three straight as well. It begins at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023.

Continue reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Auburn Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Neville Arena in Auburn, Alabama

Neville Arena in Auburn, Alabama TV: SEC Network +

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other SEC Games

Auburn vs. Cal 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Golden Bears scored an average of 68.1 points per game last year, just 2.2 more points than the 65.9 the Tigers gave up to opponents.

Cal had an 11-3 record last season when allowing fewer than 66.6 points.

Last year, the Tigers recorded just 3.0 fewer points per game (66.6) than the Golden Bears allowed (69.6).

Auburn had a 13-2 record last season when putting up more than 69.6 points.

The Tigers shot 35.9% from the field last season, 11.5 percentage points lower than the 47.4% the Golden Bears allowed to opponents.

The Golden Bears' 39.9% shooting percentage from the field last season was 12.1 percentage points lower than the Tigers allowed to their opponents (52.0%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Auburn Schedule