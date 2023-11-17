The Auburn Tigers (2-1) will meet the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (2-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN2.

Auburn vs. Saint Bonaventure Game Information

Auburn Top Players (2022-23)

  • Johni Broome: 14.2 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 2.4 BLK
  • Wendell Green Jr.: 13.7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.7 STL, 0 BLK
  • Jaylin Williams: 11.2 PTS, 4.7 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Allen Flanigan: 10.1 PTS, 5 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • K.D. Johnson: 8.9 PTS, 1.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK

Saint Bonaventure Top Players (2022-23)

  • Daryl Banks III: 15.4 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Kyrell Luc: 11.3 PTS, 3.4 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Chad Venning: 12.7 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.4 BLK
  • Yann Farell: 8.9 PTS, 6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Moses Flowers: 9.3 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK

Auburn vs. Saint Bonaventure Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Auburn Rank Auburn AVG Saint Bonaventure AVG Saint Bonaventure Rank
149th 72.8 Points Scored 66.8 306th
102nd 67.7 Points Allowed 67.7 102nd
117th 32.6 Rebounds 29.8 288th
76th 9.7 Off. Rebounds 8.1 215th
274th 6.5 3pt Made 7.1 210th
101st 14.1 Assists 11.9 274th
152nd 11.6 Turnovers 11.9 189th

