Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Baldwin County Today - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 4:43 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The high school basketball season is underway, and if you're searching for how to watch matchups in Baldwin County, Alabama today, we've got the information.
Baldwin County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Williamson High School at Robertsdale High School
- Game Time: 3:30 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Robertsdale, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Alma Bryant High School at Robertsdale High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Robertsdale, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Foley High School at Baldwin County High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Bay Minette, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Chickasaw High School at Bayshore Christian School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Fairhope, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cottage Hill Christian Academy at Robertsdale High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Robertsdale, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
