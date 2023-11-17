The 2023 high school football season is underway, and if you're searching for how to watch games in Calhoun County, Alabama this week, we've got what you need.

Calhoun County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week

Oxford High School at Parker High School

Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on November 17

5:00 PM CT on November 17 Location: Birmingham, AL

Birmingham, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Lauderdale County High School at Piedmont High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17

7:00 PM CT on November 17 Location: Piedmont, AL

Piedmont, AL Conference: 3A

3A How to Stream: Watch Here

