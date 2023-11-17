Chambers County, Alabama has high school basketball games on the schedule today, and information on how to watch them is available below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Chambers County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Abbeville Christian Academy at Springwood School

Game Time: 3:03 PM ET on November 17

3:03 PM ET on November 17 Location: Lanett, AL

Lanett, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Beulah High School at Loveless Academic Magnet Program School