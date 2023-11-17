Don't miss the high school fooball games taking place in Clarke County, Alabama this week. Details on how to stream all of the hard-hitting action can be located below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Clarke County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week

Jackson High School at Andalusia High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 17

6:00 PM CT on November 17 Location: Jackson, AL

Jackson, AL Conference: 4A

4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Clarke County High School at Goshen High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17

7:00 PM CT on November 17 Location: Goshen, AL

Goshen, AL Conference: 2A

2A How to Stream: Watch Here

Thomasville High School at Straughn High School