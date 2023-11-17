In 2A play on Friday, November 17, Goshen High School will host Clarke County High School at 7:00 PM CT.

Clarke County vs. Goshen Game Information

  • Game Day: Friday, November 17
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
  • Location: Goshen, AL
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Pike County Games This Week

Charles Henderson High School at Gulf Shores High School

  • Game Time: 6:55 PM CT on November 17
  • Location: Gulf Shores, AL
  • Conference: 5A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Clarke County Games This Week

Jackson High School at Andalusia High School

  • Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 17
  • Location: Jackson, AL
  • Conference: 4A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Thomasville High School at Straughn High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
  • Location: Andalusia, AL
  • Conference: 3A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

