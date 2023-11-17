Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Coffee County Today - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Coffee County, Alabama has high school basketball games on the docket today, and info on how to stream them is available here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Coffee County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Samson High School at Kinston High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Kinston, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Florala High School at Zion Chapel High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Jack, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.