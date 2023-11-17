Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Colbert County Today - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Looking for how to watch high school basketball matchups in Colbert County, Alabama today? We've got you covered.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Colbert County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Colbert Heights High School at Phillips High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Bear Creek, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Austin High School at Muscle Shoals High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Muscle Shoals, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Marion County High School at Deshler High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Tuscumbia, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.