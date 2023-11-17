There is a clash between 2A teams in Maplesville, AL on Friday, November 17 (kicking off at 7:00 PM CT), with Isabella High School hosting Cottonwood High School.

Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Cottonwood vs. Isabella Game Information

Game Day: Friday, November 17

Friday, November 17 Game Time: 7:00 PM CT

7:00 PM CT Location: Maplesville, AL

Maplesville, AL Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Chilton County Games This Week

Maplesville High School at Sweet Water High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17

7:00 PM CT on November 17 Location: Sweet Water, AL

Sweet Water, AL Conference: 1A

1A How to Stream: Watch Here

Thorsby High School at Reeltown High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17

7:00 PM CT on November 17 Location: Notasulga, AL

Notasulga, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Houston County Games This Week

Houston Academy at Mobile Christian School