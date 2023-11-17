There is a clash between 2A teams in Maplesville, AL on Friday, November 17 (kicking off at 7:00 PM CT), with Isabella High School hosting Cottonwood High School.

Cottonwood vs. Isabella Game Information

  • Game Day: Friday, November 17
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
  • Location: Maplesville, AL
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Chilton County Games This Week

Maplesville High School at Sweet Water High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
  • Location: Sweet Water, AL
  • Conference: 1A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Thorsby High School at Reeltown High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
  • Location: Notasulga, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Houston County Games This Week

Houston Academy at Mobile Christian School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
  • Location: Mobile Christian, AL
  • Conference: 3A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

