Alabama High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Covington County This Week
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 10:11 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Clear your schedule for the high school football action happening in Covington County, Alabama this week. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, read on.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Covington County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week
Jackson High School at Andalusia High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Jackson, AL
- Conference: 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Thomasville High School at Straughn High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Andalusia, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.