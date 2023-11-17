If you live in Cullman County, Alabama and try to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we offer all the details you need for how to watch the games today.

Cullman County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

St Bernard Preparatory School at Vinemont High School

Game Time: 6:15 PM CT on November 17

6:15 PM CT on November 17 Location: Vinemont, AL

Vinemont, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

West Point High School at Hanceville High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17

7:00 PM CT on November 17 Location: Hanceville, AL

Hanceville, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

New Hope High School at Good Hope High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17

7:00 PM CT on November 17 Location: Cullman, AL

Cullman, AL Conference: 4A

4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Brewer High School at Cullman High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 17

7:30 PM CT on November 17 Location: Cullman, AL

Cullman, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Cold Springs High School at Holly Pond High School