Alabama High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in DeKalb County This Week
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 10:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's check out some real high school football. In the piece below, we let you know how to watch or stream the high school games taking place in DeKalb County, Alabama this week.
DeKalb County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week
Fort Payne High School at Muscle Shoals High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Muscle Shoals, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Winfield High School at Sylvania High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Sylvania, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lexington High School at Fyffe High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Fyffe, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Geraldine High School at Gordo High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Gordo, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
