Alabama High School Football: How to Stream the Faith Academy vs. Eufaula High School Game - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 11:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
There is a matchup between 5A teams in Eufaula, AL on Friday, November 17 (starting at 7:00 PM CT), with Eufaula High School hosting Faith Academy.
Faith Academy vs. Eufaula Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 17
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
- Location: Eufaula, AL
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Mobile County Games This Week
Saraland High School at Briarwood Christian School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Birmingham, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Enterprise High School at Mary G. Montgomery High School
- Game Time: 6:40 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Semmes, AL
- Conference: 7A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
UMS-Wright Preparatory School at Headland High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Headland, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
