Hawks vs. 76ers November 17 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 1:20 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
The Philadelphia 76ers (3-1), on Friday, November 17, 2023 at State Farm Arena, take on the Atlanta Hawks (3-2). The game starts at 7:30 PM ET on BSSE and NBCS-PH.
If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Hawks vs. 76ers Game Information
- Buy Tickets for This Game
- Game Day: Friday, November 17
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: BSSE, NBCS-PH
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Buy Tickets for Other Hawks Games
- November 15 at home vs the Knicks
- November 9 at the Magic
- November 6 at the Thunder
- November 4 at the Pelicans
- November 11 at home vs the Heat
Hawks Players to Watch
- Trae Young posts 21.3 points, 10.0 assists and 2.0 boards per game.
- Dejounte Murray averages 21.3 points, 5.5 assists and 4.3 boards per contest.
- Jalen Johnson posts 14.5 points, 2.0 assists and 7.0 rebounds per contest.
- Clint Capela averages 10.5 points, 10.8 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest, shooting 48.6% from the field.
- De'Andre Hunter averages 16.8 points, 1.3 assists and 4.3 boards.
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
76ers Players to Watch
- Joel Embiid put up 33.1 points, 10.2 boards and 4.2 assists last season. At the other end, he put up 1.0 steal and 1.7 blocked shots (seventh in NBA).
- Tobias Harris' numbers last season were 14.7 points, 5.7 boards and 2.5 assists per contest, shooting 50.1% from the floor and 38.9% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.7 made treys.
- Tyrese Maxey averaged 20.3 points, 2.9 boards and 3.5 assists. At the other end, he put up 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
- De'Anthony Melton put up 10.1 points, 2.6 assists and 4.1 boards.
- Kelly Oubre Jr. collected 20.3 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.1 assists. At the other end, he posted 1.4 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Hawks vs. 76ers Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Hawks
|76ers
|118.4
|Points Avg.
|115.2
|118.1
|Points Allowed Avg.
|110.9
|48.3%
|Field Goal %
|48.7%
|35.2%
|Three Point %
|38.7%
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.