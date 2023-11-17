Alabama High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Houston County This Week
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 10:11 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school football is happening this week in Houston County, Alabama, and information on these games is available in this article, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Houston County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week
Cottonwood High School at Isabella High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Maplesville, AL
- Conference: 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Houston Academy at Mobile Christian School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Mobile Christian, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
