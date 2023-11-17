High school football is happening this week in Houston County, Alabama, and information on these games is available in this article, if you're looking for how to stream them.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Houston County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week

Cottonwood High School at Isabella High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17

7:00 PM CT on November 17 Location: Maplesville, AL

Maplesville, AL Conference: 2A

2A How to Stream: Watch Here

Houston Academy at Mobile Christian School