If your plans this week include tracking the local high school football games in Jefferson County, Alabama, then there is some important info for you to know. Learn how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the article below.

Jefferson County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week

Oxford High School at Parker High School

Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on November 17

5:00 PM CT on November 17 Location: Birmingham, AL

Birmingham, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Saraland High School at Briarwood Christian School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 17

6:30 PM CT on November 17 Location: Birmingham, AL

Birmingham, AL Conference: 6A

6A How to Stream: Watch Here

Guntersville High School at John Carroll Catholic High School

Game Time: 6:50 PM CT on November 17

6:50 PM CT on November 17 Location: Birmingham, AL

Birmingham, AL Conference: 5A

5A How to Stream: Watch Here

Hueytown High School at Benjamin Russell High School

Game Time: 6:55 PM CT on November 17

6:55 PM CT on November 17 Location: Alexander City, AL

Alexander City, AL Conference: 6A

6A How to Stream: Watch Here

Vestavia Hills High School at Thompson High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17

7:00 PM CT on November 17 Location: Alabaster, AL

Alabaster, AL Conference: 7A

7A How to Stream: Watch Here

Mountain Brook High School at Clay-Chalkville High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17

7:00 PM CT on November 17 Location: Pinson, AL

Pinson, AL Conference: 6A

6A How to Stream: Watch Here

Hoover High School at Hewitt-Trussville High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17

7:00 PM CT on November 17 Location: Birmingham , AL

Birmingham , AL Conference: 7A

7A How to Stream: Watch Here

Leeds High School at Ramsay High School