Support your favorite local high school basketball team in Lauderdale County, Alabama today by tuning in and seeing every play. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.

Lauderdale County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Winfield High School at Shoals Christian School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17

7:00 PM CT on November 17 Location: Florence, AL

Florence, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Booneville High School at Florence High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 17

7:30 PM CT on November 17 Location: Florence, AL

Florence, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Lexington High School at Central High School - Florence