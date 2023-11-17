Fyffe High School will host Lexington High School on Friday, November 17 at 7:00 PM CT.

Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Lexington vs. Fyffe Game Information

Game Day: Friday, November 17

Friday, November 17 Game Time: 7:00 PM CT

7:00 PM CT Location: Fyffe, AL

Fyffe, AL Live Stream: Watch Here

Other DeKalb County Games This Week

Fort Payne High School at Muscle Shoals High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 17

6:30 PM CT on November 17 Location: Muscle Shoals, AL

Muscle Shoals, AL Conference: 6A

6A How to Stream: Watch Here

Winfield High School at Sylvania High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17

7:00 PM CT on November 17 Location: Sylvania, AL

Sylvania, AL Conference: 3A

3A How to Stream: Watch Here

Geraldine High School at Gordo High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17

7:00 PM CT on November 17 Location: Gordo, AL

Gordo, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Lauderdale County Games This Week

Lauderdale County High School at Piedmont High School

Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on November 17

5:30 PM CT on November 17 Location: Piedmont, AL

Piedmont, AL Conference: 3A

3A How to Stream: Watch Here

Priceville High School at Brooks High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17

7:00 PM CT on November 17 Location: Killen, AL

Killen, AL Conference: 4A

4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Mars Hill Bible School at Madison Academy