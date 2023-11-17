Fyffe High School will host Lexington High School on Friday, November 17 at 7:00 PM CT.

Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Lexington vs. Fyffe Game Information

  • Game Day: Friday, November 17
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
  • Location: Fyffe, AL
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other DeKalb County Games This Week

Fort Payne High School at Muscle Shoals High School

  • Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 17
  • Location: Muscle Shoals, AL
  • Conference: 6A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Winfield High School at Sylvania High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
  • Location: Sylvania, AL
  • Conference: 3A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Geraldine High School at Gordo High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
  • Location: Gordo, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Lauderdale County Games This Week

Lauderdale County High School at Piedmont High School

  • Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on November 17
  • Location: Piedmont, AL
  • Conference: 3A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Priceville High School at Brooks High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
  • Location: Killen, AL
  • Conference: 4A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Mars Hill Bible School at Madison Academy

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
  • Location: Madison, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.