On Friday, November 17 at 7:00 PM CT, Coosa Christian School will host Lynn High School in a game between 1A teams.

Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Lynn vs. Coosa Game Information

  • Game Day: Friday, November 17
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
  • Location: Gadsden, AL
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Etowah County Games This Week

Hartselle High School at Gadsden City High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
  • Location: Gadsden, AL
  • Conference: 6A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Winston County Games This Week

Haleyville High School at Cherokee County High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
  • Location: Centre, AL
  • Conference: 4A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.