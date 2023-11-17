Alabama High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Macon County This Week
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 10:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The 2023 high school football season is in progress, and if you're searching for how to stream matchups in Macon County, Alabama this week, we've got what you need.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Macon County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week
Handley High School at Booker T. Washington High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Tuskegee, AL
- Conference: 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Thorsby High School at Reeltown High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Notasulga, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
