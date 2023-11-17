Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Marshall County Today - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Root for your favorite local high school basketball team in Marshall County, Alabama today by tuning in and catching every play. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Marshall County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
West End High School at Brindlee Mountain High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Guntersville, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Tabernacle Christian School at Marshall Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Albertville, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Asbury High School at Douglas High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Douglas, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
