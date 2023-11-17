Alabama High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Marshall County This Week
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 10:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Clear your schedule for the high school football action happening in Marshall County, Alabama this week. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep reading.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Marshall County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week
Guntersville High School at John Carroll Catholic High School
- Game Time: 6:50 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Birmingham, AL
- Conference: 5A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.