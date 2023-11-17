Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Mobile County Today - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 4:43 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the agenda in Mobile County, Alabama. To find out how to watch the games, we've got you covered below.
Mobile County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Williamson High School at Robertsdale High School
- Game Time: 3:30 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Robertsdale, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Alma Bryant High School at Robertsdale High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Robertsdale, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Chickasaw High School at Bayshore Christian School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Fairhope, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Murphy High School at McGill-Toolen Catholic High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Mobile, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Thomasville High School at Citronelle High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Citronelle, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Blount High School at John Leflore High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Mobile, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cottage Hill Christian Academy at Robertsdale High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Robertsdale, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
