Today, there's high school basketball on the agenda in Mobile County, Alabama. To find out how to watch the games, we've got you covered below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Mobile County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Williamson High School at Robertsdale High School

Game Time: 3:30 PM CT on November 17

3:30 PM CT on November 17 Location: Robertsdale, AL

Robertsdale, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Alma Bryant High School at Robertsdale High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 17

6:30 PM CT on November 17 Location: Robertsdale, AL

Robertsdale, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Chickasaw High School at Bayshore Christian School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17

7:00 PM CT on November 17 Location: Fairhope, AL

Fairhope, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Murphy High School at McGill-Toolen Catholic High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17

7:00 PM CT on November 17 Location: Mobile, AL

Mobile, AL Conference: 6A

6A How to Stream: Watch Here

Thomasville High School at Citronelle High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 17

7:30 PM CT on November 17 Location: Citronelle, AL

Citronelle, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Blount High School at John Leflore High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 17

7:30 PM CT on November 17 Location: Mobile, AL

Mobile, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Cottage Hill Christian Academy at Robertsdale High School