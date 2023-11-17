Alabama High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Montgomery County This Week
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 10:11 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Want to know how to watch high school football games in Montgomery County, Alabama this week? We have you covered below.
Montgomery County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week
Spanish Fort High School at Pike Road High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Pike Road, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Trinity Presbyterian School at Flomaton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Flomaton, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
T.R. Miller High School at Montgomery Catholic Preparatory School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Montgomery, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Randolph County High School at Saint James School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Montgomery, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
